Nigeria Spends 8bn Annually To Import Vaccines From USA, European countries – WAPGCMLS

The Secretary-General/Registrar of the West Africa Post Graduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, Dr Godswill Okara has said

Nigeria spends N8 billion annually to import vaccines from the USA and European countries.

Dr Okara, who made the revelation at the 4th Induction/Oath-taking ceremony of newly qualified Medical Laboratory Science graduates from Edo State University, Uzairue, emphasized the crucial role medical laboratory scientists play in the fight against diseases and the protection of human health.

He noted that medical laboratory scientists are at the heart of accurate diagnosis of disease, monitoring of treatment and management of patients, prevention, surveillance and control of diseases locally and globally.

Okara urged medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria to take charge of producing human vaccines and biologicals domestically and appealed to the Federal Government to prioritize laboratory systems by developing a national laboratory policy and implementing a national strategic laboratory plan.

On his part Prof. Dawood Egbefo, Acting Vice Chancellor, Edo State University, Uzairue reminded the graduates of their responsibilities as laboratory scientists, including performing diagnostic tests and ensuring accuracy.

Also, Prof. Tosan Erhabor, Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), emphasized adhering to professional conduct guidelines, while Dr. Innocent Iyare advised inductees to be worthy ambassadors of the institution.

