Nigeria Spends $4bn Annually On Steel Import –Minister

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has said that Nigeria spends over $4 billion foreign exchange annually on steel products. He reiterated that President Bola Tinubu had made notable efforts to revive the Ajaokuta Steel company, so as to transform Nigeria’s mining and steel industries.

According to him, the Nigerian vision of a strong and self-reliant steel sector dated back to 1958, which led to the establishment of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Delta Steel Plan. He, however, regretted that despite spirited efforts to upscale the nation’s indigenous steel production, over four decades, the country was still largely dependent on the recycling of scrap materials, producing mostly long products by private operators.

The minister further said the Federal Government had activated measures to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential by targeting $10 billion in direct investment in the steel sector by 2030. According to him, the Federal Government has assured of its commitment to developing all sectors and creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

He spoke at the 2025 engineering conference, annual general meeting organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Bwari branch. The theme of the event was: ‘’Building a Sustainable Steel Industry in Nigeria: The Role of Consistent Policy and Institutional Stability.’

Audu said: “Without a thriving steel industry, no modern economy can achieve inclusive, large-scale and sustainable growth. Steel is universally acknowledged as the backbone of industrialisation. It supports critical sectors such as construction, energy, manufacturing, transportation and defense.

“The historical challenges in developing the steel sector, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown a clear resolve to address the longstanding issues plaguing the industry, with imported steel products draining over $4 billion in foreign exchange annually. “This commitment is evident in the creation of the ministry of steel development, designed to give focused attention to this strategic sector, which is expected to become the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation.