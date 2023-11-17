Nigeria Spends $1.7bn Annually On Milk Importation, Says MACBAN

The National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Ngelzarma, has revealed that Nigeria spends around $1.7 billion yearly on importation of processed milk into the country. With this, the group is urging the administration of President Bola Tinubu-led government to end the importation because of the huge burden on the country’s exchange rate at a period the country’s naira is losing its value.

According to him, the livestock sector has not and never received the needed attention from the federal government, insisting that the only support the group (MACBAN) have gotten is vaccination of cows. He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to the dairy industry through budgetary allocation. Ngelzarma said: “The aspect of livestock production, marketing, transportation, processing among others is left in the hands of the pastoralists; the entire value chain of cattle is not harnessed by the government.

“Nigeria has the largest population of livestock compared with neighboring countries, yet we produce less milk due to neglect of the sector.’’ Livestock will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP with government’s support. He further stated that if the sector receive the attention it deserves, the nation could become a major hub for milk exports and other value chains in the livestock industry.

Ngelzarma highlighted that the current state of cattle business in the country was making a modest contribution to stimulating the economy. He further explained that with the right focus, the sector had the potential to significantly boost the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The MACBAN boss stated: “If the sector is well harnessed, it can unlock a lot of employment opportunities in the country considering its huge investment, foreign exchange among others.’’