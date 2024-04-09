Nigeria, Spain to deepen cooperation on maritime security

The Spanish Government is to deepen cooperation on maritime security with Nigeria through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Juan Ignacio Sell, made this known while inspecting the two new bullet proof security boats built for NIMASA by a Spanish company, Aresa.

The eight-passenger 13.2 meters long security boats with a fuel capacity of 3,000 liters is fully air-conditioned with a range of 500 nautical miles.

They are powered with two 2,300 horsepower outboard engines with a maximum speed of 45 knots and 25 knots at cruising speed.

With the boats, the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that NIMASA now had seven fast intervention bullet proof Aresa boats to be deployed.

Juan noted that this was one more milestone in the cooperation between Spain and Nigeria for maritime security, saying that Spain had seen Nigeria as prime in attaining security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said: “We also have a naval ship present in the Gulf of Guinea to enhance security. The message from our President back home is for the embassy to seek more partnership with Nigeria in the maritime sector.

“The creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry by President Bola Tinubu is a sign that this administration is committed to harnessing the ocean potential and Spain is ready to support Nigeria all the way. This is why I came from Abuja to see the director general.”

On his part, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said that the arrangement under his leadership would fast track the deployment of the patrol boats as soon as possible.

Also, he welcomed the partnership with Spain, noting that security in the maritime domain cannot be done in silos.

Mobereola added: “Maritime security cannot be done in silos by any country. Collaboration plays a major role in achieving safety and security in the maritime domain.

“We appreciate the gesture from the Spanish Government and we will explore areas of collaboration particularly in terms of both human and infrastructural development. We will work out the logistics so that these vessels can be deployed immediately.”