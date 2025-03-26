Nigeria, Spain Sign MoU On Political Consultations

Share

Nigeria and Spain signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations in Madrid on Tuesday, strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Both countries also signed agreements to establish mechanisms for regular dialogue to advance areas of mutual interest and consolidate cooperation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said this in a statement after meeting with his Spanish counterpart, José Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

According to the statement, Tuggar said the agreement aims to boost cooperation within the framework of the SpainAfrica Strategy 2025- 2028.

The minister said: “Nigeria holds a strategic position for Spain, particularly within the context of West Africa, which has been designated as a region of special priority in Spain’s Africa Strategy.

