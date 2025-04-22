Nigeria, South Africa Sign MoU On Solid Minerals Development

Share

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has said that the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Africa in promoting Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

He added that FG’s target was for Nigeria to become an indisputable solid minerals nation in Africa. The minister spoke at the BusinessDay Solid Minerals Conference, with the theme: “Building a Resilient Mining Sector in Nigeria; Leveraging Diplomacy, International Partnership and Regulatory Coherence.”

He said: “We have resolved that we will not license anyone without strong local value addition, which led to the formation of the Africa Solid Minerals group of which I was elected Chairman.

“We are showcasing Nigeria as a strong solid merman nation in Africa on the back of the efficacy of our own solid minerals policy. “They are also copying Nigeria’s ASM mining policy.

We are very confident that in the distant future, we shall begin to reap the benefits.” He also disclosed that two Lithium factories are ready for take off, in the 2nd quarter of 2025.

He said that the first factory located in Abuja is with an investment of $700 million and another one in Nasarawa, with an investment of $600 million.”

The minister said FG was strengthening efforts to encourage illegal miners legalise their operations, and that in a year, over 250 cooperatives have been formed with about 50, coming on board monthly, to reduce illegal mining.

He stated that the efforts had continued to yield the much needed benefits, creating about 27000 jobs for artisanal miners, in over 90 mine sites freed by the Mining Marshalls.

Share