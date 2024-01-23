Nigeria Solid Mineral Sector Untapped Gold Mine – Sampson

…Doles Out Rice, Cash As Palliative To Constituents

The senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr Ekong Sampson has described Nigeria’s solid mineral sector as an untapped gold mine awaiting investment opportunities.

Senator Sampson, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Solid Minerals made the remarks while giving out another round of rice and cash to the 12 local government areas of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal last year.

Sampson promised to ensure that members of his constituency benefit from the sector while informing them that most of the demands they made from his office have been captured in the 2024 budget.

According to the Senator, “We have oil, we have gas and also abundant solid minerals deposits, I will make sure that our people have in abundance the benefits of these natural resources to better their lives.

He added, “I came into this office prepared to serve the people without excuses, I am accessible, practice open door policy in addition to being transparent and accountable for all my activities in office”.

Speaking on the second round of palliatives distributed by his office within one month, Sampson explained that his decision was borne out of his desire to cushion the harsh economic conditions faced by Nigerians owing to the fuel subsidy removal.

He averred, “I wish to say that in my seven months in office, I have secured employment for our youths, I have also empowered many, few weeks ago, we went around giving out palliatives (rice and cash) to my people to help cushion the effects of fuel subsidy, today we are doing more give away and Wednesday, January 24, over 600 people will receive empowerment from my office mostly in the areas of education and business grants to help them advance in their various careers.

“This empowerment cut across partisan lines and even included some people who are not from our state, we are one Nigeria, and they also voted for us in the last election, more so it is a fact that we must strive to curb the pangs of hunger across the senatorial district”

The Senator expressed deep-seated gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for partnering with his office in ensuring the availability of the food stuffs, assuring his constituents that he will intermittently brief them and also provide them with all necessary succour.

In his goodwill message, the Akwa Ibom State coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Uyiobong Uko expressed delight at the deep compassion the senator has for his constituents stressing that others may want to divert such palliatives to somewhere else.

He highlighted, “Today you have this because your Senator did not want the money but prefers you get the palliatives, he is a man of integrity and I can assure you that the way he is going there is nothing meant for this senatorial district that will be hold up in Abuja or diverted to somewhere else for his pecuniary gain”.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is determined to help Nigerians and urge the people to look forward to a nation with an abundance of food for its citizens soon.