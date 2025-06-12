Nigeria Sliding Towards One-Party Dictatorship, Group Alleges

Share

A pro-democracy group, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), has warned that Nigeria’s democratic system is dangerously veering towards a one-party dictatorship, citing the mass defection of political office holders to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This warning was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the National Coordinating Council meeting of the group held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day.

In the communiqué signed by its National President, Revd. Ifeanyi Odili, the group decried the growing insecurity, economic hardship, and general suffering endured by Nigerians under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Revd. Odili accused the Tinubu-led government of egregious mismanagement, reckless policy decisions, and blatant disregard for the welfare of citizens, describing it as more detrimental than past military regimes that Nigerians fought to overthrow.

According to him, “The current administration’s policies have unleashed unprecedented hunger, hyperinflation, and widespread suffering across the country.”

He warned that unless urgent, people-oriented reforms are implemented, the nation risks instability and potential unrest.

The CD emphasized that good governance remains the only safeguard against the collapse of Nigeria’s democracy and urged the federal government to take immediate, drastic action to correct its course, prioritize the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, and resist the temptation to govern for the benefit of a privileged few.

Reflecting on the legacy of the June 12 struggle, the group lamented that the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists are being eroded by political leaders driven by self-interest rather than national development.

“The failures of today’s leaders betray the spirit of June 12. We must not allow democracy to be hijacked by opportunists who place personal gain above the common good,” the communiqué stated.

