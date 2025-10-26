Nigeria Sliding Steadily Toward Dictatorship – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has raised alarms over what he described as Nigeria’s steady slide toward dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku accused the government of muzzling free speech, warning that such actions erode the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic ethos.

“It is a development that should trouble every Nigerian, for if this creeping culture of repression continues unchecked, it will ultimately turn the Federal Government into a bully and make subjects of free citizens,” he said.

Atiku highlighted the plight of Nigerians currently on trial or detained across the country, pointing out that both local and international human rights organisations have expressed concern over the Tinubu administration’s authoritarian tendencies.

The former vice president specifically condemned the Cyberstalking Act, describing it as “an aberration, an affront to freedom,” and urged Nigerians to reject the law.

“The so-called Cyberstalking Act is a chilling reminder of the infamous Sedition Laws that many civilised nations have long discarded. In the 21st century, it is unthinkable that any government should seek to control free speech, that sacred pillar of liberty and the lifeblood of democracy,” he said.

Atiku added that any law restricting citizens from making critical remarks about leaders, whether online, in print, or verbally is undemocratic and violates fundamental human rights.

He also blamed the Tinubu administration for the growing public unrest, citing widespread protests driven by harsh economic conditions.

“Yet, rather than listen, the government has chosen the path of brute force and intimidation, treating dissent as treason and turning peaceful protesters into prisoners. It is tragic that such violations of constitutionally guaranteed rights are occurring at a time when our democracy ought to be maturing,” he said.

Atiku warned that no responsible government should disperse peaceful protesters with teargas or use ambiguous laws to re-arrest citizens granted bail by competent courts.

“The Tinubu government’s disregard for the rule of law and persistent disobedience of court orders have become its most infamous credentials. Human rights groups, both at home and abroad, have repeatedly raised the alarm, yet the pattern persists,” he added.

Highlighting cases of journalists jailed for speaking truth to power and citizens detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests, Atiku argued that the current administration may have surpassed all its predecessors in “reckless use of state power to crush public opinion.”

Since the inception of Tinubu’s administration, organisations such as Amnesty International, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and Media Rights Agenda have faulted Nigeria’s human rights record and condemned state oppression of journalists and citizens, Atiku noted.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject any measures that undermine democracy, stressing that no government is greater than the people it governs.