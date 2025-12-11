Nigeria Sliding Into Fanatical Governance, Opposition In ICU – Momodu

Renowned journalist and politician Aare Dele Momodu has raised concerns over what he describes as Nigeria’s slide into “a fanatical, unrestrained form of governance,” where oversight institutions have become subordinate to the executive.

Momodu made the remarks during an interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese, Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph, while discussing national security, party defections, internal crises, and the buildup to the 2027 elections.

Reviewing recent political developments, including the Senate’s rapid approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to Benin Republic and the removal of police escorts from VIPs, Momodu noted the collapse of opposition structures and internal conflicts within the PDP and Labour Party.

He argued that the National Assembly now functions as an extension of the presidency. “There is no request President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends to the National Assembly that they will not promptly approve. Even if it goes against national interest, they will approve it. Nigeria is virtually running a fanatical government. Checks and balances are gone,” he said.

Momodu dismissed concerns about the military being overstretched, stating, “Our military is not overstretched. We have some of the best officers on the continent. The real danger is the politicization of their work at home.”

On the wave of defections from the PDP to the APC, Momodu warned that the opposition is effectively in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “Some people did not leave voluntarily; they were coerced.

The ruling party has ensured the PDP is crippled and kept in the ICU. The Labour Party is battling internal factions. This systematic collapse is part of a grand strategy for the 2027 elections, to keep the opposition in a permanent coma,” he explained.