Nigeria Sitting on Keg Of Gunpowder –Northern Traditional Rulers

Following prevailing hardship in the country, the Northern Traditional Council, under the chairmanship of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder ready to explode any moment, and called for urgent solutions to pacify the people. Speaking yesterday at the Arewa House Auditorium in Kaduna, during the 6th Executive Northern Traditional Council committee meeting, the chairman, Sultan of Sokoto, told the Federal Government that the traditional rulers, religious leaders as well as state governors have been pacifying the masses and the jobless youths from revolting against political leaders.

However, he quickly added that it was getting to a level they can no longer pacify the people from revolting against government and political leaders that supposed to find solutions to their lingering socio-economic plights. He told the gathering: “Let’s not take it for granted; people are quiet, they are quiet for a reason, because people have been talking to them. We have been talking to them, we have been trying to tell them, things will be okay and they keep on believing. I pray to Almighty Allah that they will not one day wake up and say we no longer believe in you.

“We have reached that level; people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them; they believe in some of their governors, some other traditional rulers and some of their religious leaders. “To make matters worse, we are faced with rising level of poverty of most of our people; lack of normal sources of livelihood by the common man to have even a good meal a day. “But, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay.

“What are the real issues bringing about poverty and rising cases of insecurity? I don’t think it is the issue of new government. To me, this government is a continuation of the former government; it is the same party.” The Sultan said: “We owe it as a duty to the teeming millions of people that believe in the traditional institution, to bring solutions to the various problems facing them. “We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle. We are sitting on a keg of gunpowder, having teeming youths, millions of them, without jobs, without food, we are looking for trouble.”

“We invited the security chiefs, the IGP, Chief of Defence Staff; DG, SSS to interact with us, because of our concern for the rising insecurity in the North in particular. “This is why we invited the leadership of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), we invited the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). At the end of the meeting, we believe we will come up with various suggestions on how to resolve our numerous problems in the North.”