Nigeria Signs Mou To Increase Banana Seedlings Production

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has signed an agreement with a grassroots group, One-Hectare One Family (1H1F), to increase banana seedling production in Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Mrs. Tony Omozuwa, said that the agreement was part of ongoing efforts to promote agricultural biotechnology and support rural development.

She explained that the partnership aimed to use biotechnology to boost sustainable farming, encourage innovation, improve food security, and empower rural communities across the country.

A statement yesterday said the project supported 1H1F’s plan to give out one million banana seedlings to farmers in Niger State as part of its homestead farming scheme, in collaboration with the state government.

Prof. Mustapha said the partnership was an important step in solving farmers’ problems in getting good-quality seedlings and in improving agricultural productivity nationwide. “With biotechnology, we want to empower communities, make food supply more reliable, create jobs, improve nutrition, and grow the economy,” Mustapha said.

“This partnership will help meet the high demand for quality banana seedlings and support farmers in growing them successfully.” The Chief Operating Officer of 1H1F, Onyaole Koku, said the collaboration will give farmers access to clean, disease-free planting materials.

Under the deal, 1H1F will upgrade NBRDA’s tissue culture laboratory, provide supplies, cover running costs, and hire technical staff.