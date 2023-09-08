Nigeria Signs Free Mining Training Deal With Australia

…We’re committed to Fossil Fuel Projects despite Climate change warning – African Finance Corporation

The Minister of of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake has said that has signed a free mining training deal with Australia’s Ministry of Mining.

Alake disclosed this on Thursday, September 7 via his X account, formerly called Twitter

He tweeted: “I am delighted to announce that a deal has been reached between the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy, Corrective Services, and Industrial Relations, Hon. Bill Johnston.

“The deal involves sending Nigerian mining professionals to Western Australia to study modern mining technology and practices for free.

“Australia has a wealth of knowledge and skills in developing its modern mining industry. Through this initiative, Nigerian miners will benefit from training, study trips, and exchanges of mineral professionals as Nigeria aims to transform the sector.

“I am personally delighted about this collaboration as it will lead to attracting FDI forming a solid mineral corporation and enabling the sector to compete globally. It is an exciting time for Nigerian mining professionals, and we cannot wait to see the impact of this new knowledge and skill transfer on the sector.”

Meanwhile, The Executive Director of Financial Services of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), Sanjeev Gupta, yesterday said that the AFC has no plans to discontinue its investments in fossil fuels according to reports from Reuters.

AFC is a multilateral development institution primarily owned by Nigeria’s Central Bank and various African financial institutions

Gupta said, “We cannot and will not run away from doing fossil fuel-based investing because the development needs of the continent are so huge.

“The world still needs energy security; the world still needs energy source diversity. No energy mix in the world in the next 50 years says no oil and gas, so why would we not develop our resources and fund our fiscal budgets?”