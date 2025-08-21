Nigeria Shuts Down 13.5m Social Media Accounts For Offensive Contents

In a significant move to regulate online content, the Nigerian government has announced the shutdown of 13,597,057 social me dia accounts for violations including offensive content.

The action, which targeted accounts on major platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, was detailed in the 2024 Compliance Report submitted by the tech companies. The report, prepared in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), highlighted the platforms’ efforts to protect users from online harm.

NITDA’s spokesperson, Hadiza Umar, stated that a total of 58,909,112 pieces of offensive content were removed. The agency commended Google, Microsoft, and TikTok for their compliance and reported that 754,629 complaints were received from users.

Furthermore, 420,439 pieces of content that were initially taken down were later restored following user appeals. Umar emphasised that the submission of these reports is a major step toward creating a safer digital environment and that the government remains committed to collaborating with industry and civil society to strengthen user safety and promote digital literacy.