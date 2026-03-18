Nigeria Showcases Gender Equality Drive At CSW70

Nigeria’s push for gender equality and women’s empowerment took centre stage in New York as the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development hosted the second edition of Nigerian Women’s Day during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70).

The high-level event, attended by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, drew global leaders, diplomats, civil society organisations, gender advocates and members of the Nigerian diaspora to discuss strategies for advancing the rights and economic participation of women.

Organised under the leadership of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the gathering was themed “31 Years of Progress, Resilience, Impact and Renewed Hope.”

It highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening gender equality and promoting inclusive development.

In her keynote address, Sulaiman-Ibrahim called for stronger global partnerships and greater investment in women and girls, warning against continued policy declarations without implementation.

She said the ministry’s Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 (RHSII-774) framework aims to reach women across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.