Nigeria Should Stop Worshipping Stolen Wealth – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians to stop worshipping those who steal public money to enrich themselves.

Obi who spoke on Thursday when he played host to the leadership of the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN), led by its National President, Comrade Everest Obijuru, noted that more than half of Nigeria’s population lives below the poverty line, despite the country’s rich in natural and human resources.

“We are poor because we have chosen to be poor. We give titles and front-row seats of honour to those who steal public funds, and yet we expect to grow,” Obi said in a statement by the spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar.

He recalled a conversation he had with political leaders in Indonesia, stating that the Indonesian leaders advised that Nigeria should combat theft of public funds, invest in education and healthcare.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate emphasised that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) drives growth if supported by a responsible and corruption-free government that creates an enabling environment.

“Join the fight for a great Nigeria. Stop worshipping those who steal your money, stop giving them titles, and stand up for what is right.

“Vote, defend your votes, and help produce good leaders at all levels, from councillor to president, and you will see the country change,” Obi advised.

ASVAN National President, Comrade Obijuru, regretted that the government has failed to provide a conducive environment necessary for the sector to grow and make a meaningful impact, despite being the engine of the economy.

Obijuru disclosed that ASVAN, which has membership and coordinators in all 36 states of Nigeria, comprises over two million skilled and unskilled artisans, and called for a bill in the National Assembly for better regulation and control the activities of artisans in Nigeria.

“We have developed a blueprint for a world-class artisan workshop village, which will be equipped to help our artisans produce top-quality finished products, giving them an edge over their counterparts in other countries.

“We have been engaging with the government, which has promised us land for this project over the past three years, but we are still waiting.

“We have many initiatives to transform and develop Nigeria’s artisan sector and build the country’s economy,” he added.