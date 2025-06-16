‘Nigeria Should Spearhead Efforts To Resolve Africa’s Energy Trilemma’

Share

A former President of the Nigeria Association for Energy Economics (NAEE), Prof Wumi Iledare, has called on Nigeria to spearhead efforts to resolve Africa’s energy trilemma—balancing energy security, sustainability, and accessibility, which he stated, captures one of the continent’s most urgent development challenges.

He said that while Africa holds vast energy resources, over 600 million people remained without electricity, and nine hundred million relied on traditional biomass for cooking.

According to him, in this complex landscape, Nigeria stands out as a pivotal player.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Iledare, who is also the Executive Director, Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation, Abuja, opined that as Africa’s most populous country and largest oil and gas producer, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to drive progress on all three fronts.

He said the nation’s natural gas reserves, among the largest globally, offered a critical bridge to a cleaner and more reliable energy future.

According to him, gas can underpin regional power generation, fuel industrialization, and reduce reliance on imported refined products— thus improving energy security.

He underscored that simultaneously, Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) highlights natural gas as a transition fuel alongside renewables.

He stated that with targeted investment in gas infrastructure, decentralized renewables, and clean cooking solutions, Nigeria could help shape an inclusive and sustainable energy future—not only for itself, but for the region.

He warned that resolving the energy trilemma required more than ambition, adding that it demanded bold policy implementation, regulatory consistency, and climate-smart investment.

He said Nigeria’s actions in this decisive decade would reverberate across Africa—and could define the continent’s energy trajectory for a generation.

He cautioned that the choices Nigeria makes in the next decade would shape not only its domestic energy landscape but also the continent’s broader developmental path.

He noted that a future of secure, sustainable, and accessible energy for all Africans was within reach— if Nigeria leads with bold action and strategic clarity. He stated that the time for ambition had passed and stressed that now is the time for execution.

Ileware said: “Africa faces a profound energy paradox: a continent rich in resources yet burdened by some of the world’s lowest energy access rates.

Over six hundred million Africans live without electricity, and nine hundred million depend on traditional biomass for cooking.

As global conversations shift toward cleaner energy systems, Africa must navigate a complex trilemma: ensuring energy security, promoting sustainability, and achieving universal energy access.

Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous country and its largest oil and gas producer, has a vital role to play. Its energy choices and reforms will reverberate far beyond its borders— and could shape the continent’s energy trajectory for decades.”

The former President of the International Association for Energy Economics said that unreliable power supply and dependence on fuel imports continue to weaken Africa’s energy security.

For him, Nigeria can change that narrative by leveraging its enormous natural gas reserves—estimated at over two hundred trillion cubic feet— to stabilize domestic power and support industrial growth across West Africa.

He stated that through strategic infrastructure projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, the West African Gas Pipeline, and continued leadership in the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Nigeria can anchor regional power interconnection and gas trade.

He added that upgrading domestic refining capacity and gas distribution networks would also reduce fuel imports and insulate the economy from global price shocks.

Ilawre said: “While Nigeria remains reliant on fossil fuels, it has demonstrated a willingness to transition gradually.

The government’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) outlines a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2060, centered on gas as a transition fuel, supported by renewables and cleaner technologies.

Nigeria is also taking steps to scale solar mini-grids, expand hydropower, and encourage investment in energy-efficient systems.

