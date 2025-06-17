Nigeria Should Reach 40bn Of Crude Oil Reserves –Ex DPR Boss

Share

A former Deputy-Director of the now defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Babalola, has said that Nigeria needs and can reach to 40 billion of crude oil and condensate reserves.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he stated emphatically that the country can get here. He explained that the more oil discovered in the country, the more gas Nigeria will get.

Recall that the Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Olu Komolafe, recently declared the total oil and condensate reserves of 37.28 billion barrels and total gas reserves of 210.54 trillion cubic feet as the official national petroleum reserves position as of January 1, 2025.

Babalola, who is currently the Technical Advisor, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), recalled that when he was heading the Exploration and Production unit in the DPR, FG’s target was to drill deeper, because so far, oil and gas finds are incidental to oil search and no concerted effort made for gas.

He said: “So we try to get people to start drilling deeper where we believe there will be more gas find. And that will also increase the amount of gas and the amount of condensate we have.

Once we increase those things, then your per capita can increase. Your producibility can increase When there is no restiveness, people can do their work and we can produce. The wells are already there.

It’s not as if the wells are not there. Even with the current wells we have, if you open most of them up, you’ll be able to at least boost the production to a tremendous high level.

“When you hit 40 billion barrels of reserves production level, it means that you have more oil to produce. It means that your production will increase. It means that your OPEC quota will increase.

Although we are not meeting our open quota presently, that’s because of the problems we have. We have the capacity to meet that OPEC quota if we open up all the short-in wells and all the short-in fields.

“So, these new companies will find a way, I believe, to agree with the communities that have been unhappy. And I believe that will increase production. It won’t be just I get there today and I will increase it tomorrow. You have to sit down with the people.

“They will have their demands. They will have the laws already provided; the ways they should do it. Also, the regulations and the guidelines were made to guide them on how to go about it.” He added: “Once we are able to finish this, it’s just opening up those wells.

I’m not saying you go there and open up the wells to start flowing. Some of them may not flow. You have to do some work on them. So, we have to get that very clear.

But I’m telling you, it’s not that we don’t have the capacity or capability to produce the open quota today. “We have it. And even more than that, when I was in DPR, we used to produce about 2.5 million barrels per day.

That is when I was a middle-level officer in the DPR. “Before all the trouble started and when most of the fields were short, those fees are still available. It’s not as if because they are not producing, the fields have been totally abandoned.

No, they are still available. They can be re-entered and they can be sidetracked. Many things you can do with it.

And I believe the people who are buying those assets today have their plans on how to get these things out, but it won’t be one day, nor will it be one year.”

Share