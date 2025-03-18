Nigeria Should Not Become Dumping Ground For EU’s E-Wastes

Share

The rising wave of concern raised by environmental activists and some civil society organisations against the request by Nigeria for the importation of the so called non-hazardous wastes from European Union (EU) countries deserves the listening ear of the current President Bola Tinubu-led government for more reasons than one. These include our environmental protection, economic development and overall wellbeing as a nation.

It would be recalled that in February the European Commission made it public that Nigeria and 23 other non-member EU countries requested to be included in the list of countries eligible to import non-hazardous wastes. Amongst the other countries are Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Pakistan and Egypt.

These wastes being requested for importation are municipal wastes, packaging and clothing materials, bottles, plastics as well as demolition materials such as concrete bricks, stones and food wastes. Of note is that the nonhazardous wastes account for 95.5% of the solid wastes produced by EU member countries.

Meanwhile, in spite of the protest against the importation of such wastes, the Federal Ministry of Environment has been doing all it can to justify the request for them. According to the Director General of the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Mrs. Bahijjahtu Abubakar, Nigeria imports two types of wastes.

These include mutilated rags and fibre, recycled for the textile industry. Specifically, these are used for the production of sweaters, blankets and baby shawls. On its part, the refuse derived fuel is used for energy generation to power cement kilns, for the making of cement.

Furthermore, she explained that this is quite in line with the 1991 Basel Convention which regulates the trans boundary movement of wastes. She has also explained and insisted that these imports are tightly regulated and required for specific industrial purposes. And that the process requires rigorous regulations for approval and use, as intended.

This may take years to be actualised. Besides all these factors, the request according to Abubakar was made in line with the new Wastes Shipment Regulations, as part of the EU’s Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan. But beyond the concern raised by environmental activists, we are worried by the country’s persisting import mentality for the materials we have quite in abundance.

Worse still, it is unjustifiable especially in a country still grappling with huge amounts of environmental wastes that have worsened into its degradation. Yet, there is inadequate deployment of high technology methods for wasteto-wealth conversion policies.

In retrospect, it was illegal for Nigeria to import wastes from the United Kingdom (UK) because it had a strict policy of self-sufficiency in waste disposal, prohibiting both imports and exports of wastes.

Good enough then that Nigeria had vowed not to be a dumping ground for all manner of wastes, including used computers and television sets. Focus was on recycling and an agreement was reached on addressing e-waste disposal, including exploration for second-life battery packs.

The collaboration was predicated on promoting a circular economy. To strengthen these environmental protection policies the Lagos State Government has signed a pact with a British firm on the recycling of plastic bottles and related wastes. Furthermore, the UK has provided grants to Nigeria and some developing countries to tackle plastic pollution.

So, with all these laudable partnerships why should the Federal Government go ahead to request for e-wastes from EU countries?

With Nigeria still ranked as one of the countries in the world faced with the challenge of waste disposal, the way to go is the deployment of modern, hi-tech infrastructure and collaborations on recycling and circular economy rather than opening its arms to import wastes.

Unfortunately, currently Nigeria comes third, behind Ghana and the Philippines amongst the countries in the world considered as the dumping ground for wastes.

On the average, 15 shipping containers come through the Lagos port on a daily basis, most of which contain used electronic materials, a lot of which are beyond repair. What it boils down to is the need for urgent steps to be taken, so that it does not turn into the sorry situation of Agbogbloshie in Ghana infamous as the global destination for wastes.

Since most of these imports are illegal there should be strict surveillance on the part of the authorities concerned. As we urge the environmental activists to keep speaking up on this issue there should be strict compliance to existing laws on environmental protection for the benefit of all of us.

