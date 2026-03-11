Nigeria Should Focus On Tourism For Economic Recovery – Expert

Nigeria’s quest for economic diversification has increasingly turned attention to tourism and travel as viable engines of growth.

Adegbaju Olufunmilayo Esther, a seasoned travel and customer service professional whose career spans ticketing, tour operations and executive leadership, has said that the sector holds far greater potential than it is currently delivering.

Her experience offers not just a personal journey, but a national roadmap.

Having worked in the industry since the late 2000s, Adegbaju said, “Nigeria has made real efforts toward growth and visibility.”

She, however, points to the global recognition of cultural tourism as a strong foundation. “Festivals such as the Calabar Carnival, Eyo Festival, Osun-Osogbo Festival and Ojude Oba have evolved into major attractions drawing visitors from within and outside the country,” she said.

“These events have helped position Nigeria as a culturally rich destination with unique experiences to offer,” she argued.

From a national perspective, this cultural capital represents exportable value. Tourism is not merely about leisure; it is about foreign exchange earnings, job creation, small business growth and international branding. Countries with fewer natural and cultural assets have built thriving economies around tourism.

Adegbaju argues that Nigeria already has the raw materials.

Beyond festivals, she highlights natural and historical attractions such as Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, Olumo Rock, Lekki Conservation Centre and Obudu Mountain Resort. “These sites, if properly developed, marketed and maintained, can drive domestic tourism while attracting international visitors,” she advised.

However, she is clear that potential alone does not build an industry. “Security remains a major concern,” Adegbaju stresses.

“Insecurity not only deters tourists but also discourages investors in hospitality infrastructure. For tourism to meaningfully contribute to GDP, national and state governments must treat safety as an economic priority, not merely a political talking point,” she advised.

Infrastructure is another crucial pillar in her argument.

“Poor road networks, unreliable electricity and limited access to basic amenities undermine visitor experience and inflate operational costs,” she explained.

Adegbaju advised further that tourism development should be integrated into national infrastructure planning. “Access roads to tourist destinations, stable power for hotels and reliable transportation systems are not luxuries; they are prerequisites for competitiveness,” she said.

Policy consistency is equally vital. In her view, unstable and unpredictable government policies create uncertainty for investors. Long-term capital inflows into resorts, airlines and hospitality chains require a stable regulatory environment.

She said, “Nigeria must provide business-friendly frameworks that encourage both local and foreign investment in tourism assets.”

Her experience as a Chief Operating Officer during economic downturns and the COVID-19 era provides lessons for national strategy. “Sustaining growth during disruptive periods required a mix of flexibility, innovation, and disciplined operational thinking,” she recalls.

“At a macro level, Nigeria’s tourism industry must institutionalise innovation. Digital platforms, data-driven marketing and modern booking systems should become standard practice across agencies and hospitality operators.

“We made a conscious effort not to fall behind on technology,” she explains.

She stated further that, “Digitalisation improved customer communication and operational efficiency. If scaled nationally, this approach could enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“A coordinated national tourism portal, integrated booking systems and targeted digital campaigns could amplify the country’s reach far beyond traditional marketing channels.”

Cost efficiency and diversification also carry national implications. During international travel slowdowns, her company expanded into domestic tourism and corporate travel segments.

Nigeria, she suggests, must actively promote domestic tourism as a stabilising buffer. “Encouraging Nigerians to explore local destinations keeps revenue circulating within the economy and supports regional development,” she said.

Adegbaju also believes that human capital development is central to economic gains. “Professional qualifications really matter in our industry,” she says, referencing certifications such as IATA and UFTAA. A nationally coordinated training strategy for tour operators, travel consultants and hospitality workers would elevate service standards. Skilled professionals improve visitor experience, strengthen reputation and drive repeat tourism.

In an increasingly digital, self-booking world, she insists that “exceptional client support is key.” While technology enables convenience, human expertise builds trust. Nigeria’s tourism workforce must combine digital competence with personalised service. Strong relationships with airlines, hotels and global partners enhance negotiation power and service flexibility.

Her background in technology reinforces the importance of secure digital systems. “Agencies need to be open to adopting modern technology,” she advises. Encrypted payment systems, data protection and virtual assistance tools build consumer confidence. At a national scale, cybersecurity standards for travel and hospitality platforms would further strengthen trust in Nigeria as a safe destination for transactions.

Turning to aviation, Adegbaju highlighted that air transport is inseparable from tourism growth. Rising airfares and frequent delays, she explains, are driven by foreign exchange constraints, high aviation fuel costs, multiple taxes and limited aircraft availability. These factors not only frustrate passengers but also weaken Nigeria’s tourism competitiveness.

“Fewer aircraft mean tighter schedules and higher operational pressure,” she notes. To address this, she advocates reducing operational costs, improving financing mechanisms for aircraft acquisition and providing stronger government incentives. A stable and efficient aviation sector lowers travel barriers and stimulates visitor inflow.

Ultimately, Adegbaju’s message is one of coordinated reform. Tourism must be positioned as a strategic economic sector — not an afterthought. Security, infrastructure, policy stability, digital innovation, professional training and aviation reform are interconnected components of a broader growth strategy.

If these structural challenges are addressed sustainably, she believes Nigeria’s travel and tourism industry can become “more affordable, more reliable, and far less stressful for passengers.” More importantly, it can become a robust contributor to national income, employment and global standing.

For Adegbaju, the path forward is clear: Nigeria already possesses the culture, landscapes and entrepreneurial talent required for success. What remains is deliberate, consistent and strategic action to transform tourism from potential into prosperity.