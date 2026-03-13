Nigeria Should Be The Ultimate Winner In 2027- Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Thursday, said he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don’t have to win the 2027 presidential election, stressing that Nigeria should be the ultimate winner.

Adebayo made this remark while speaking at an Iftar gathering attended by SDP leaders and other opposition figures in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Adebayo noted that the 2027 general election should record one of the highest voter participation rates in Nigeria’s history, given the critical state of the nation.

READ ALSO

He argued that the country’s constitution obliges leaders to encourage citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

He, however, cautioned against any mindset to manipulate electoral laws or processes to favour those in power because they hold a majority.

This as he called on President Tinubu to reflect during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure that Nigerians ultimately determine the winner of the next election.

“The president has a duty, just as I have a duty, to ensure Nigerians are motivated to vote and participate in the democratic process.

“I will plead with President Tinubu: he doesn’t have to win the election, just as I don’t have to win. The only entity that must win is Nigeria.