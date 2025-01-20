‘Nigeria Should Adopt Strategies To Increase N24.2trn Earnings’

Share

An oil and gas analyst, Mr. Nnaemeka Ike, has said that to maximise Nigeria’s earnings from its trade relationships with top importer 10 countries, the government should adopt several strategies.

While recalling that Nigeria earned N24.2 trillion from 10 countries from January to September 2024, according to recent trade figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), he said FG should renegotiate or review existing trade agreements and to ensure they are more favorable to Nigeria.

He added that it should pursue new trade agreements with these countries to increase market access and reduce trade barriers, engage in trade facilitation and infrastructure growth by upgrade port facilities to reduce congestion, increase efficiency, and lower costs.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he advised that trade procedures should be simplified and streamlined, reduction of bureaucracy, and implementation of electronic systems to facilitate trade.

He also urged the government to invest in transportation infrastructure and so develop efficient transportation networks, including roads, railways, and airports, to facilitate the movement of goods.

According to the data, the United States (US) topped the list with crude oil purchases totaling N3.64 trillion out of the N24.2 trillion Nigeria earned from 10 countries from January to September 2024.

According to NBS, though the US has reduced its reliance on imported oil due to increased domestic production, it still is one of the top buyers of Nigerian crude, particularly for its Gulf Coast refineries designed to process light crude.

Next was France with a total payment of N3.34 trillion. The report added that France prioritised Nigerian oil as it is compatible with existing refining infrastructure and relatively lower carbon footprint than heavier crude grades.

Spain came third with N3.02 trillion purchases. NBS noted that Spain increased its imports from Nigeria to reduce reliance on Middle East supplies as part of the European Union’s energy diversification strategy The Netherlands, which according to the report was the biggest buyer of Nigeria’s crude oil in 2023 came fourth with N2.77 trillion purchase.

The report noted that the Netherlands imported large volumes of Nigerian crude in 2024 as a major hub for oil refining and redistribution in Europe. It added that much of this oil was refined locally or re-exported to other European nations.

The fifth position went to Italy that bought crude oil worth N2.64 trillion as the Italian refiners increased their demand for Nigerian crude as it leveraged on the high quality of Nigerian crude to produce higher-value refined products such as petrol and diesel for European markets.

Canada came sixth, with its import of crude oil worth N2.56 trillion, Indonesia ranked 7th with import of N2.02 trillion worth of crude, India and Ivory Coast each imported crude worth N1.57 trillion while United Kingdom ranked the 10 country with N1.07 trillion imports.

Commenting on more strategies to be adopted by the government, Ike said product diversification and value addition are necessary.

He urged the government to diversify export products by encouraging the production and export of a wider range of products, including manufactured goods, to reduce dependence on oil exports.

He said there should be the promotion of value addition. He advised that the FG should support industries that add value to Nigerian products, such as processing and manufacturing, to increase their competitiveness and export value.

He opined that trade promotion and market access should be pursued. He advised the government to promote Nigerian products by organizing trade missions, exhibitions, and marketing campaigns to promote Nigerian products in these 10 countries.

The analyst also said that it is imperative to provide market research and intelligence. He added that the government should offer market research and intelligence services to Nigerian exporters to help them navigate these markets and identify opportunities.

Ike said government should addressing non-tariff barriers by addressing standards and certification issues. He added that FG should work with Nigerian exporters to ensure they meet the standards and certification requirements of these 10 countries.

