Nigeria Shippers Council To Partner Lekki Port For Easy Cargo Movement

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has revealed its plan to partner with the Lekki Deep Seaport to promote the smooth flow of cargo movement and improve port efficiencies in Nigeria.

Mr. Pius Akutah, the Executive General Secretary of NSE, gave the assurance when the Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, Mr Du Ruogang, led the port’s management on a courtesy visit to the NSC office in Lagos.

Akutah, who commended the Lekki Deep Seaport management for the visit said the NSC as the nation’s seaport economic regulator the council would partner with the port in areas that would boost its operations.

Lekki Port MD, Mr, Ruogang, who commended the NSC’s regulatory activities at the nation’s ports, had earlier disclosed that due to its ability to receive large vessels, the port has been adding value to the Nigerian economy since it started commercial operations in 2023.

He further commended the NSC’s unflinching support to the Lekki Port management and called for continuity, stating that it was in the interest of both parties and the nation to make Nigeria the maritime hub for West and Central Africa.