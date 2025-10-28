Nigeria Shifts To Pragmatic Foreign Policy, Prioritises Nat’l Interest – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced a new, pragmatic direction in Nigeria’s foreign policy, emphasising a shift toward prioritising national interests above all else.

Shettima, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusufu Maitama Tuggar, made this known at the closing ceremony of the 26th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) held in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of integrity, innovation, and strategic thinking in advancing Nigeria’s global presence, noting that the country’s foreign policy must reflect its evolving national priorities.

“Today marks an institutional milestone and the induction of another cohort of Nigeria’s diplomats, men and women who will go forth as the face, the voice, and the conscience of our nation on the global stage,” Shettima said.

He highlighted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria is undergoing deliberate reforms to rebuild its economic and institutional foundations through measures such as fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and tax restructuring.

“Complementing these domestic reforms, our foreign policy is now a pediment of strategic autonomy sitting atop the four diplomatic pillars of Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora — which serve as the compass for Nigeria’s global engagement,” he stated.

According to Shettima, this new doctrine reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to good governance, shared prosperity through innovation, and the harnessing of the nation’s youthful population and vibrant diaspora.

He cautioned against “over-alignment” with foreign powers, describing strategic autonomy as a sophisticated form of statecraft that promotes independent, issue-based partnerships aligned with Nigeria’s objectives and aspirations.

“Our missions must serve as economic outposts, actively promoting investment, trade, and technological cooperation in every host country,” he added, urging diplomats to counter false narratives about the Nigerian state.

The Vice President also commended the Foreign Service Academy for its role in nurturing the intellect, character, and professionalism of Nigerian diplomats.

In his remarks, Director of the Foreign Service Academy, Lagos, Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, said the Academy remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s diplomatic training, producing professionals who have strengthened the country’s foreign relations through knowledge and discipline.

He explained that the curriculum covers a broad range of areas including diplomacy, international relations, law, artificial intelligence, public speaking, and African regional studies.

Ogu, however, decried infrastructural and funding challenges facing the Academy, disclosing that its Lagos facility could not accommodate the 172 participants of the current course, forcing the programme to be held in Abuja.

“The academy needs urgent government intervention to address these challenges and restore its glory,” he said, urging continuous professional training for all cadres of foreign service officers.

Also speaking, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, congratulated the graduating diplomats, urging them to uphold discipline and teamwork while promoting Nigeria’s interests abroad.

“You represent the future of the diplomatic service. Always see your efforts as a sacrifice and service to the motherland,” he said.

A total of 169 diplomats were inducted at the event, marking another milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing effort to strengthen its diplomatic corps.