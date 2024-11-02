Nigeria Sets To Launch Africa Energy Bank Q1 2025

Share

The Federal Government has said it is ready for the operational launch of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) in the first quarter of 2025.

Expressing Nigeria’s readiness to host the headquarters of the bank following the country’s successful bid in July 2024, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri disclosed that preparations were well underway to ensure a seamless operational launch of the Bank.

Speaking at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Ministerial Council of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Lokpobiri reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Bank’s establishment.

While noting that the bank marks a significant milestone in Africa’s energy sector development during his address to Ministers of the 18 APPO member States, Lokpobiri expressed Nigeria’s enthusiasm for the project, a statement signed by his SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor disclosed.

He said: “We are prepared to host the Africa Energy Bank, and our dedication to enhancing funding for Africa’s energy sector remains unwavering.”

While highlighting that the cornerstone of the Bank’s mission was to bridge financing gaps within Africa’s oil and gas industry, facilitate advancements in energy infrastructure across the continent, Lokpobiri emphasized that the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, has taken significant steps to lay the groundwork for the Bank’s strategic objectives.

“Our commitment is underscored by Nigeria’s contribution of $69.1 million in equity funding to the Africa Energy Bank, which demonstrates our leadership role in supporting critical energy initiatives on the continent.”

Beyond financial contributions, Nigeria has also formally signed and ratified the AEB Establishment Agreement and Charter, a development that APPO has praised as a significant leap toward establishing the Bank.

“With the Treaty now in effect, the legal and operational framework is set, paving the way for the AEB’s launch and enabling it to advance its objectives of enhancing energy security and promoting sustainable development across the continent.

Lokpobiri further called on other APPO member countries to join Nigeria in accelerating their financial commitments to the Bank.

“I urge all member countries to expedite their subscription and payment of their allocated shares to the AEB. Together, we can achieve remarkable advancements in our energy sectors and establish ourselves as a continental energy hub,” he stated.

The Africa Energy Bank represents a unified effort to support Africa’s long-term energy security, and Nigeria’s commitment as host nation underscores its dedication to fostering regional energy independence.

“With final preparations underway, Nigeria is poised to welcome the AEB, bringing the continent closer to a future where sustainable energy infrastructure is within reach for all.

