Nigeria Sets To Hire Retired Doctors, Nurses On Contract

Following the continued influx of healthcare professionals out of the country for a greener pasture, the Federal Government on Monday announced the hiring of retired doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff on a contractual basis.

In a circular dated October 5, 2023, issued by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), the federal government clarified that the contract staff members can choose to receive salaries at the same level as their retirement scale if they meet the necessary criteria and wish to do so.

According to the circular, the Chief Executive Agencies, Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors, Heads of Regulatory Bodies, and Schools have been instructed to ensure that their institutions comply with the earlier circular issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to all staff.

In an August 30, 2023 circular, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) rejected the proposed increase in the retirement age for Medical/Dental Consultants and other healthcare professionals, which sought to raise it from 60 to 70 and 75, respectively.

The circular titled ‘Re: Review of retirement age to 65 and 70 years for health professionals and medical/dental consultants,’ with reference number HCSF/SPSO/ODD/CND/100/S./145, was addressed to the Permanent Secretary FMOH.

The circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Olufemi Oloruntoba, for the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation read partly, “I am directed to refer to the above-mentioned memorandum presented at the 44th National Council on Establishment held from 5th-9th December 2022, in Yola, Adamawa State requesting a review of the current retirement age of Medical/Dental Consultants and other health professionals from 60 to 70 and 75 respectively

“After careful consideration of the memorandum, the council rejected the request based on the following: Professionals in the health sector were leaving the country because of pecuniary consideration and unfavourable conditions of service and not as a result of retirement age.

“Some state governments had already increased the retirement age of medical doctors and other health workers and this has not addressed the spate of brain drain.

“Council, however, approved that clinical health workers who have attained the compulsory retirement age/years may be given contract appointment on the same salary scale level that they retired on if desired and deserved.

“Government should engage the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Medical Association to extract some level of commitment from medical doctors.

“To address the observed dissatisfaction with the attitude of health workers to work, there is a need to institutionalise an effective performance management system in the public service in order to improve the work ethics of the medical officers and consultant, and medical doctors should show more patriotism in the discharge of their duties and avoid holding the system to ransom.”

As a result, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) issued a circular instructing all agency executives, Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors, and Heads of Regulatory Bodies and Schools to rigorously adhere to the OHCSF’s directive.