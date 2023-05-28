Nigeria Set To Take Her Rightful Place Under Tinubu – CSOs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has expressed confidence in the capacity of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to redirect the country on the path of unity, progress and development.

The nation is set to witness a successful transition of power to His Excellency, Tinubu, after the expiration of the two-term constitutionally-allowed tenures of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Operating under the auspices of the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN), and The Iconoclast Platform, the coalition wished the incoming President a successful execution of his Renewed Hope Agenda, which is expected to find expression in national unity, peace, good governance and general order.

Amidst the agitations arising from the February 25 Presidential election, the coalition has called on the general public to support and cooperate with the incoming administration, insisting that the task ahead is onerous.

In a joint statement signed on Sunday by Pharm. Emeka Akwuobi (National Coordinator, COPIN), Hajiya Fatih Yakub (National Secretary, COPIN), as well as Dr Mayago Mayago, National Secretary of Iconoclast – the Groups expressed confidence in the capacity of Tinubu to usher in ‘renewed hope’, build a Nigeria, especially for youths, where sufficient jobs with decent wages, will be created.

To fast-track this, however, the coalition made a strong case for a whole-of-society approach, even as they charged the incoming President to initiate a genuine healing and reconciliation process,

“We join millions of Nigerians and the global community to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he assumes power tomorrow as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a patriotic, non-partisan coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), we have absolute confidence that the in-coming President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will restore Nigeria’s rightful place in the comity of nations.

“Under Tinubu, we see a new Nigeria of possibilities, growth stimulation, the industrial revolution, youth employment, poverty alleviation, justice and equity, among others.

“It is time to bury the hatchet, in the interest of national unity, progress and development.

“On this note, we plead with all aggrieved parties sheath their swords, and join hands with Tinubu, in the quest to make Nigeria great again”, the statement read in part.

While noting that politicians have a right to ventilate their grievances, the coalition, however, argued that the interest of the nation must supersede individual ambitions at all times.