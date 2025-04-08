Nigeria Set To Submit Official Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Share

Nigeria has officially declared its interest in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, proposed as the host city.

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) announced an executive committee meeting held on April 3 in the nation’s capital. The bid, however, still requires the formal endorsement of the Federal Government to advance to the next stage.

In a statement released by the NOC’s Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, the committee described the bid as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its progress in national development, enhance its global standing, and deepen the culture of sports throughout the country.

“This is a unique opportunity to reflect Nigeria’s growth, elevate its standing among the community of nations, and inspire a new generation of athletes,” Nezianya said.

The move marks Nigeria’s most ambitious push yet to bring one of the world’s premier multi-sport events to the country.

The last time Nigeria hosted a major continental sports competition was in 2003 when Abuja successfully staged the 8th All-Africa Games (COJA 2003). That event is still widely regarded as a benchmark for large-scale sports event management in the country.

The NOC believes that hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games would drive significant investment in sports infrastructure, particularly in Abuja.

The committee noted that such development would not only boost the country’s sports economy but also leave a legacy of worldclass facilities for future generations.

