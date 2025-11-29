Nigeria Set To Produce Weapons, Other Military Hardware – Dicon

Amid the security challenges in the country, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has assured of its readiness to begin local production of weapons, ammunition, and other military hardware.

The Director General of DICON, Major General Babatunde Alaya, made the affirmation yesterday at a press conference to unveil the Africa International De- fence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026.

Organised by dmg events in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), AFRIDEX complements the recent African Chief of Defence Staff Summit (ACDSS), which underscored the federal government’s efforts at tackling insecurity both internally and regionally.

General Alaya said that ongoing partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with companies will not only boost local production of equipment, but will cut foreign exchange substantially. He said: We have some companies, partner com- panies that are coming on board to produce ammunition, weapons, and other equipment.

“For instance, we are al- ready assembling. We have some additional companies, who are already producing Mine Resistance Armoured Protected (MR-AP) vehicles, and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with other partners who are already producing the machinery and equipment. “Very soon, Nigeria (and its partners) will start producing and its partners will start producing gunpowder in Nigeria.

“From our understanding, one of the major components of producing ammunition is gunpowder.” Speaking on the exhibition, the Minister of State (Defence), Bello Matawalle, said that the Federal government will showcase its newly-acquired capabilities to contain insecurity.

The former Zamfara State governor commended President Bola Tinubu for investing heavily in advancing the nation’s defence capacity and capability.