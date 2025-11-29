Nigeria Set To Mark 100 Years Of Aviation

Nigeria is set to celebrate its 100 years of aviation, commemorating the first-ever aircraft landing in the country, which took place in Kano in 1925.

The centenary event according to a post on X by the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo will hold on Monday, 1 December 2025, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The celebration will feature a series of performances, exhibitions, and ceremonies designed to honor the pioneers and veterans of the aviation industry.

READ ALSO:

The Ministry of Aviation will recognize industry veterans who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Nigerian aviation over the past century.

Pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, administrators, and other stakeholders who have left lasting legacies will be celebrated for their dedication and service.

From the historic first landing in Kano to the modern era of international air travel and advanced airport infrastructure, Nigeria’s aviation sector has grown tremendously.

The centenary provides an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, challenges, and the future potential of the industry.

All aviation stakeholders, including domestic and international airlines, regulatory agencies, airport authorities, and private-sector operators, have been invited to attend.

The centenary celebration is not only a commemoration of the past but also a springboard for future ambitions, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector, improving safety and infrastructure, and positioning the country as a leading aviation hub in Africa.

Keyamo described the milestone as “an opportunity to honor our history and chart a course for the next 100 years of aviation excellence in Nigeria.”