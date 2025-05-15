Nigeria Set To Lead Africa In Raw Materials Export – Akpabio

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the passage and eventual signing into law of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Amendment Bill will position Nigeria as a moral and strategic leader for Africa in the area of raw materials export.

Akpabio made this assertion on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, led by its Director-General, Professor Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, at his office in the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President emphasized the significance of value addition to Nigeria’s raw materials before export, noting that such a move would boost industrialization and job creation.

“If any of the values were to be added in Nigeria before exporting them, we would have had at least a factory for those chains. That would have created jobs for our people beyond what the farmers are doing. Technological shifts would also come in, in terms of innovations,” Akpabio said.

He lamented that while Nigeria produces raw materials such as cocoa, it still imports finished cocoa products at higher costs. “It is quite unfortunate that we produce cocoa in Nigeria but end up importing cocoa products from outside the country without any input,” he said.

Akpabio praised the sponsor of the bill, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and the Senate as a whole, for what he described as a forward-thinking initiative. He expressed particular concern over the state of the solid minerals sector, which he said lacks value addition before export.

“The most pathetic is the solid mineral sector. We are not adding any value before we sell it. The result is that we sell at a very cheap rate. When summed up, it becomes clear that development in Africa in 2025 remains in a primitive state in terms of recognizing and utilizing its vast potential,” he said.

He attributed rising poverty levels in the continent to a lack of awareness and poor utilization of available resources. “Poverty is biting harder not because of lack of resources, but because of ignorance,” he said.

To reverse this trend, Akpabio called on the Council to embark on nationwide training and re-training programs, including sensitization campaigns targeted at secondary school students to enhance awareness of raw materials and solid minerals.

“We must not allow this to continue. If we now assist you by passing the Bill and the President signs it into law, Nigeria would have taken a bold step to ensure that any raw material leaving this country has at least 30 percent value addition,” he declared.

Earlier, Professor Ike-Muonso expressed gratitude to the Senate President for the audience and commended the Senate’s commitment to reform and development.

“We have witnessed the reforms, such as the Tax Administration Bills. But the most important to us is the amendment to the RMRDC Act, which seeks to mandate that no raw material is exported without at least 30 percent local value addition,” he said.

The DG described the bill as “Africa’s number one bill” capable of transforming the fortunes of the continent, with Nigeria leading the way.

He also requested Akpabio’s support for the bill’s passage and extended an invitation to him to attend the forthcoming Africa Raw Materials Summit later in May.

Share