The President of the Paravolleyball Federation of Nigeria, Kayode Ladele, has declared full readiness for the maiden West Africa Zones A and B Para Games.

New Telegraph reports that the event is billed to kick off from November 26 to December 4 at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena and Alake Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together athletes from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon, Liberia, Niger Republic, The Gambia and other countries within the region.

The President said that preparations are firmly on course, with the national para volleyball team opening camp on Monday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Ladele said the players had already been in consistent training long before Nigeria’s participation was formally confirmed, adding that their commitment has strengthened his confidence.

He said the team’s strong reputation within the region creates expectations, but the Federation remains focused on sustaining its standards.

“We believe strongly that we will achieve success. When it comes to West African paravolley, Nigeria remains the strongest, and we will not lower our guard,” he said.

He said the pressure that comes with being the top team in West Africa demands constant excellence, and maintaining that level is central to their approach. Ladele also said the ambition going into the Games is clear as he aims for Nigeria to clinch gold in Abeokuta.

“There is always pressure when you are at the top because everyone wants to reach that level. That is why we are focused on sustaining the excellence we have built over the years,” Ladele said.

He commended the partnership between the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, the National Sports Commission and the Para Volleyball Federation, describing the support for the regional programme as impressive.

The federation said it is looking forward to leading Team Nigeria to another significant achievement as the country competes for regional honours.