Nigeria Set To Hold Arts And Culture Festival In Belgium

The Embassy of Nigeria in Belgium has disclosed that it has perfected plans to hold the Nigerian Arts and Culture Festival in Antwerp, Belgium next month. The festival, which is designed to promote Nigeria’s culture and boost the tourism industry in Belgium, is in partnership with the Nigerian community/associations in Belgium, and Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

According to a statement by the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Mr. Obinna Chiedu Onowu, the festival, with the theme: “Unity 2023,” will feature arts and culture exhibitions, Nigerian dance, music, foods, and movies among others. Onowu disclosed that officials of the European Union, Belgian, Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States, as well as other friends of Nigeria are expected at the event that will be held at the Antwerp Cricket Centre.

‘‘The cultural event will introduce Nigeria, its diverse culture, arts, and music to Belgian, African, Caribbean, and other communities in Antwerp. It also serves as a unifying factor, bringing together, all Nigerian associations to celebrate those cultural values that unite the people of Nigeria, hence the theme “Unity 2023,” said the ambassador.

He further noted that Nigeria remains the most culturally diverse nation in Africa, and rich in songs, dance, drama, costumes, art and craft products, adding “Many Nigerians have distinguished themselves in the areas of music.

Film, art and crafts and have put the country on the global map.” Onowu also explained that the present administration in Nigeria is committed to the diversification of the economy and the development of the tourism sector.

It will be recalled that in June this year, the Embassy of Nigeria in Belgium in conjunction with Belgium Luxembourg Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (BLNCC), Afrinex, and A-Law organised the Nigeria -Belgium- Luxembourg Business Forum, which attracted over 200 businesses in Europe and Nigeria.

The event brought together key indus- try players and government officials and focused on agric-business, renewable energy, health, construction/infrastructure, financial services, and other sectors of the economy.