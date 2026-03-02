Nigeria Set For HIV Prevention Rollout As Lenacapavir Arrives March

The Federal Government has secured regulatory approval and confirmed the arrival timeline for consignments of Lenacapavir, a newly approved drug for HIV prevention, with deliveries expected in March 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) said preparations were in advanced stages for the introduction and phased rollout of Lenacapavir (LEN) as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), positioning Nigeria among countries moving swiftly to adopt the long-acting HIV prevention option.

According to NACA, Nigeria was on course for the gradual deployment of LEN PrEP, backed by regulatory approval, strengthened system readiness, trained healthcare personnel and robust community engagement strategies.

A major breakthrough in the rollout plan, the agency noted, was the regulatory clearance granted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The agency disclosed that landscape and readiness assessments have already been completed in 10 states: Akwa Ibom State, Anambra State, Benue State, Cross River State, Ebonyi State, Federal Capital Territory, Gombe State, Kano State, Kwara State and Lagos State, to evaluate service delivery capacity and identify implementation gaps ahead of deployment.

It further revealed that a national training-of-trainers programme was conducted in Abuja, followed by step-down training sessions for healthcare workers in the selected states to ensure effective administration and monitoring of the drug.

To drive awareness and boost uptake, NACA

said it has developed comprehensive information, education and communication materials in anticipation of the rollout.

The government described the phased introduction of Lenacapavir as a significant milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s HIV prevention response, expressing optimism that the long-acting PrEP option would enhance access and improve outcomes in the fight against HIV.