Nigeria Set For Faster Trade Settlement As CSCS Introduces T+1 System

Nigeria’s capital market is set to enter a new phase of efficiency as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) prepares to implement a T+1 settlement cycle beginning May 29, 2026, a move expected to accelerate trade completion and enhance overall market efficiency.

The transition means that securities transactions executed on the Nigerian Exchange will be settled one business day after the trade date, compared with the current T+2 cycle, where settlement takes two business days. Market operators say the development represents a significant step toward aligning Nigeria’s capital market with evolving global standards.

CSCS noted that the shorter settlement cycle is designed to deliver faster, safer and more efficient post-trade processes, while also reducing counterparty risk and improving liquidity within the market.

The planned migration to T+1 builds on the earlier transition from T+3 to T+2 settlement, which Nigeria adopted last years as part of broader market reforms aimed at modernizing posttrade infrastructure.

That earlier reform significantly improved the speed of transactions, reduced settlement risk and enhanced investor confidence in the market. Market analysts believe the move to T+1 will further strengthen these gains by allowing investors to access funds or securities more quickly after transactions are completed.

According to stakeholders, a faster settlement cycle helps free up capital sooner, enabling investors to reinvest more quickly and improving overall trading activity. It also reduces the time during which market participants are exposed to settlement risk, a key concern in securities trading.

Globally, many developed markets have been migrating toward shorter settlement cycles. The United States and Canada moved to T+1 settlement in 2024, while several other markets have begun exploring similar frameworks as technology and clearing systems continue to improve.

For Nigeria, the shift reflects ongoing efforts by capital market infrastructure institutions to modernize trading systems and strengthen operational resilience. CSCS, which serves as the central securities depository for the Nigerian capital market, plays a critical role in clearing and settling transactions executed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Industry participants say successful implementation of T+1 will require strong coordination among brokers, custodians, registrars, clearing institutions and investors to ensure trade processes, funding arrangements and operational timelines align with the new framework.

As the May 2026 implementation date approaches, market stakeholders expect the transition to mark another milestone in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s capital market, positioning it for greater efficiency, competitiveness and investor participation.