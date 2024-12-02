Nigeria Seeks S/Africa’s Support For BRICS, G20 Membership

Share

Nigeria has sought South Africa’s backing for its bid to attain full membership in the G20, BRICS and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

Nigeria equally sought South Africa’s support for it to assume leadership roles in thematic discussions of interest under South Africa’s G20 presidency.

These requests were made by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, during her closing remarks at the ministerial session of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday.

South Africa officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20, a club including the world’s wealthiest nations on December 1.

The expanded BRICS, with South Africa as a member, boasts of being the engine of global economic growth in recent years, accounting for about 37 per cent of the world’s GDP.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace, the Minister urged South Africa to lend its support in accelerating the peace process in Sudan.

She said President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of the ad-hoc mediation committee established by the African Union, has prioritized resolving the crisis to foster peace and stability in the region.

‘‘We are strongly committed to seeking a resolution of the crisis in Sudan and in this guise, we seek South Africa’s support to further accelerate the peace process and to ensure that within our region, conflicts are de-escalated.

‘‘We can hope that with peace, greater progress and development can be achieved across all spheres,’’ she said.

The Minister lauded the officials of both countries for working hard to present the draft communique, facilitate amendments and submissions raised at the ministerial session of the BNC.

The draft communiqué and agreed minutes would be presented to President Bola Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the presidential BNC session on Tuesday in Cape Town.

In his response, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Roland Lamola, affirmed that South Africa would amplify Africa’s voice during its G20 presidency and ‘noted Nigeria’s requests.”

“We will count on Nigeria’s wise counsel as we assume this major responsibility,” he said.

Lamola, who co-chaired the 11th BNC session, emphasized the mutual resolve to deepen dynamic and vibrant bilateral relations.

‘‘Our people expect South Africa and Nigeria, given our common roots, to continue working together and more closely in order that their conditions and prospects are improved and the quality of life enhanced,’’ he said.

Lamola highlighted priority areas of collaboration, including trade, investment, tourism, health, education, agriculture, ICT, artificial intelligence, arts and culture, climate change, defense, and security.

He stressed the importance of expediting the finalization and implementation of outstanding agreements under the BNC framework.

The ministerial meeting sets the stage for the high-level engagement between Presidents Tinubu and Ramaphosa, where key agreements would be signed and initiatives to strengthen the strategic partnership between Nigeria and South Africa unveiled.

Share

Please follow and like us: