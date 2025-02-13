Nigeria Seeks Review Of UN Funding Structure

Share

Nigeria has advocated for a review of the current funding structure of the United Nations (UN), citing the need for a more balanced and truly multilateral system.

The call was made by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who is leading the country’s delegation at an ongoing high-profile meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, United States (US).

Submitting Nigeria’s contributions to IPU’s draft resolution of the preparatory committee for the upcoming 6th World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, Switzerland, Kalu said that the prevailing dependency on a few major donor countries allows them to dictate priorities, undermining the principles of multilateralism.

He said that the proposed reform aims to reduce the undue influence of major donors and promote more equitable decision-making, stressing that this, in turn, would facilitate greater cooperation and collective action in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kalu also urged other UN member states to support the proposed reform, arguing that it is essential for creating a more effective and responsive global governance system.

He said: “Nigeria calls for a review of the current funding structure of the United Nations. The prevailing dependency on a few major donor countries allows these nations to dictate priorities—embodied in the adage “he who pays the piper dictates the tune.”

To ensure a balanced and truly multilateral system, the funding participation scope should be expanded to include a broader range of nations, thereby reducing undue influence and fostering equitable decision-making.”

He also proposed the inclusion of “prosperity” to the current theme of the Conference which is “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace and Justice for” now read “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity”.

Advancing the rationale behind the proposal, the Deputy Speaker said that the inclusion of “prosperity” underscores the essential role that economic and social well-being play in creating an environment conducive to lasting peace and justice.

“In an era marked by unprecedented global challenges and uncertainty, the quest for peace, justice, and prosperity is not merely aspirational—it is imperative. Nigeria firmly believes that prosperity is the essential foundation upon which sustainable peace and justice are built.

“Without a robust and inclusive economic environment, the ideals of peace and justice remain out of reach. Ensuring that the indispensable element of prosperity is fully integrated into our collective pursuit of a just and stable global order is, therefore, paramount.

“In light of this understanding, Nigeria submits the following recommendations to amend the draft resolution: Amendment of the Theme. Current Theme: “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace and Justice for All”. Amendment: “-proProProposeA World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity.

“The inclusion of “prosperity” underscores the essential role that economic and social well-being play in creating an environment conducive to lasting peace and justice”, Kalu said.

Share

Please follow and like us: