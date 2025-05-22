Nigeria Seeks Multilateral Reforms Amid Global Fragility

Share

Nigeria has called for renewed global commitment to multilateralism and a candid reassessment of the challenges threatening peace and governance worldwide.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, made the call during the European Union–African Union Ministerial Follow-Up Committee and the 3rd EU–AU Ministerial Meeting held in Brussels.

Tuggar acknowledged the enduring support of the European Union (EU) for African-led initiatives and commended the progress Nigeria has made in tackling a host of complex issues.

However, he emphasized that many of the persistent challenges confronting the global community can only be resolved through deeper and more effective international cooperation.

He listed a range of pressing global concerns—such as the proliferation of small arms, climate change, violent extremism, irregular migration, democratic fragility, and issues surrounding technology, trade, and markets—but cautioned against the routine and rhetorical nature of discussions on these subjects.

“At this point, typically, we all nod and pledge further collective action. And we have indeed seen many positives. But I wonder if our focus on the symptoms of despair and conflict is blinding us to the underlying causes and how best to manage them,” he said.

Tuggar described the gathering as a vital symbol of confidence in multilateral institutions, a rules-based international order, and the pursuit of shared solutions to shared problems. However, he warned that this framework is more fragile than ever before.

He identified the disruptive influence of non-state actors, disinformation campaigns, and unregulated digital currencies as emerging threats that pose existential risks to both developed and developing nations.

Despite these growing challenges, Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the promise of strategic partnerships.

He highlighted the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria’s involvement in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the economic potential of ECOWAS—particularly its freedom of movement policy—as viable avenues to engage and empower Africa’s youth.

“Nigeria believes that agencies survive only when they can adapt to circumstance,” he said, reiterating the country’s longstanding advocacy for United Nations reforms, fairer trade practices, and equitable access to global capital.

“Little was done,” he lamented, “and into that emerging vacuum we now face even greater uncertainty.”

Tuggar also addressed the internal pressures faced by African governments—particularly the struggle to meet rising public expectations amid limited resources and institutional capacity.

“It’s a process that crowds out serious debate and empowers political snake oil salesmen,” he warned. Noting the recent wave of military coups in West Africa, he stressed that “the crisis of democracy is global.”

Drawing on his previous role as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Tuggar referenced the parallel popularity of two landmark books—Jean Raspail’s Camp of the Saints and Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism.

“We should recognise the fears expressed in the former and the lessons in the latter,” he said. “We cannot allow our responsibilities to be diluted by our rights. The truth is not a supermarket, to be picked or discarded according to taste.

“We were told online hate speech in Africa was the price of freedom; when it happens here, arrests follow,” he added, criticizing double standards in global digital governance.

