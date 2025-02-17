Nigeria Seeks Liberal Visa Policies To Boost Foreign Investments

Share

The Federal Government has called for a more liberal visa regime for Nigerian companies looking to establish businesses and factories in foreign countries.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this appeal during a meeting with executive members of the Nigerian community in Ethiopia.

Speaking at a meeting which took place on the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Assembly, Idris emphasized that while Nigeria continues to provide a conducive environment for foreign businesses, it is only fair for other nations to extend similar support to Nigerian enterprises seeking expansion abroad.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister pointed out that while about 50 large Indonesian companies operate in Nigeria, fewer than five Nigerian companies are established in Indonesia.

“If they want to trade in our country because of our population and purchasing power, there should be a reciprocal arrangement allowing Nigerians the same opportunities.

“However, obtaining visas remains a major challenge in Ethiopia and Indonesia,” Idris lamented.

He noted that visa policies among nations are typically based on reciprocity and assured the Nigerian community that the Ethiopian government’s recent cancellation of e-visas and Visa-on-Arrival options for Nigerians would be escalated to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for diplomatic resolution.

“Every relationship with other countries is reciprocal.

“If we grant them visa-on-arrival, there is no reason they should not do the same for us,” he added.

The Minister urged Nigerians abroad to uphold good conduct and responsible citizenship to improve the country’s global image.

“We don’t allow bad elements to represent us. You are the ones living here, and your conduct shapes the perception of Nigeria.

“The visits of our President or ministers cannot achieve this alone,” he stated.

Idris also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing security challenges, revealing that in 2024 alone, security forces had neutralized 8,000 terrorists and bandits, rescued 8,000 kidnapped victims, and made 11,600 arrests.

President of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, Muideen Alimi, urged the Nigerian government to support the establishment of the African Central Bank and increase its involvement in the African Remittance Agency.

