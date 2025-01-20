Nigeria Seeks Global Mining Partnerships to Boost Economy

Share

The Federal Government is seeking partnership with global players in the mining sector to unlock the country’s potential in the sector.

Minister of State Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who led the government team to the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, used the occasion to showcase Nigeria’s vast resource wealth. She underscored the country’s readiness to collaborate with global partners.

“With our rich resource base and a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and investment, we are positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global minerals and energy landscape.

“We invite global investors to partner with us as we unlock the immense opportunities in these sectors”, a statement issued by Director of information Mohammed Manga quoted her saying.

The Minister, who is attending the Minerals Forum alongside the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, stated that the Future Minerals Forum demonstrated that Nigeria is open for business.

The forum, which is the world’s leading platform for shaping the future of minerals, convened over 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including government leaders, industry experts, and innovators.

The Nigerian delegation’s participation showcased the country’s vast resource wealth and underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration’s readiness to collaborate with global partners to drive growth in mining, energy, and beyond in order to boost the country’s economy in line with its Renewed Hope Agenda.



