Nigeria Secures Italian Coach For The 2025 African Fencing Championships

Share

As part of a strategic fouryear partnership between the Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF) and the Italian Fencing Federation (Federazione Italiana Scherma, FIS), a leading Italian coach will arrive in Lagos this month to work with the Nigerian team ahead of the 2025 African Senior Fencing Championships, set to take place from June 25 to 29 in Lagos.

This partnership, signed in December 2024, aims to accelerate the development of fencing in Nigeria through technical support and knowledge exchange. The deployment of an elite Italian coach is a key outcome of this collaboration.

Riccardo Bardine, a highly respected figure in the international fencing community, will lead a two-week intensive training program for Nigerian coaches and athletes.

Bardine is a certified fencing coach, a strength and conditioning expert, and a specialist in Paralympic sports. He studied Sport Science and completed his fencing education at the prestigious Club Scherma Pisa Antonio Di Ciolo, one of the world’s most renowned fencing institutions.

Bardine brings a wealth of experience, having coached at elite clubs such as Circolo Scherma La Spezia and Club Scherma Rapallo.

Share