Nigeria Secures First CTC Victory As Court Okays Aircraft Repossession

Nigeria has secured its first victory by signing the Cape Town Practice Direction, which was signed late last year, which mandates the aviation regulatory body, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), from allowing the seizure of aircraft leased by Nigerian carriers.

In the past, some operators rushed to seek an injunction in law court, making it extremely difficult for repossession. This earned the country opprobrium, leading to a blacklist by aircraft lessors, particularly the Aviation Working Group, cochaired by Airbus and Boeing.

The operators’ default to adhere to the terms and condi – tions of aircraft lessors made it extremely difficult to trust the country’s operators with their airplanes because of the fear of not getting them back again and in the same condition as before the lease.

On September 17, 2024, the Federal Government signed the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Directions. The CTC Practice Direction was signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Many stakeholders have expressed joy with the CTC Practice Direction and lauded the Federal Government for taking the Cape Town Convention treaty a notch further saying it would help the airlines to acquire more aircraft, reduce the high premium on insurance for leased aircraft and generally revitalize the sector.

The ruling by the Federal High Court which allowed Export Development Canada (EDC) to repossess and tear down CRJ 1000 5NJEE from Arik Air has proven that the CTC practice direction would engender great investment in the country’s airline business and one that will eliminate the lack of trust in aircraft leases.

The November 28 judgment by Justice Alexander Oluseyi Owo – eye is the first of its kind after Nigeria signed the Cape Town Convention.

‘The EDC has been exercising its contractual rights as a creditor through the sale of the aircraft by a former owner of the aircraft JEM Leasing Limited and views the court ruling as a positive step”, an EDC spokesperson said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), whom some Arik shareholders enlisted to help prevent the repossession and export of the aircraft, opposed the EDC.

It is argued that JEM Leasing’s sale of aircraft to Alberta Aviation Capital in late 2022 was invalid. However, Justice Owoeye found the transaction was illegal, and there were no grounds for preventing the jet’s export.

The aircraft was removed from the Nigerian register in 2022, but the EFCC was said to have blocked an attempt to repossess it in June 2023. The court heard this violated the Cape Town Convention Article 14.

It would be recalled that Merchant Express Cargo expressed displeasure with some media reports allegedly by Arumemi-Johnson and his lawyers ‘mischievously and wrongly’ painted one of the agents of the Canadian owners of the aircraft, Alberta Aviation Capital Corporation, Canada (AAC) as a fraud for legally carrying out the instructions of his clients.

It said Captain Caulcrick was jointly appointed with Merchant Express Cargo Limited by AAC to tear down the CRJ1000 with MSN 19037, which legally belongs to them, the new owners, after the cancellation of the lease Agreement with Arik Air, the previous operator, due to many substantial and continued defaults in making outstanding payments to JEM (the Leasor/Owner).

