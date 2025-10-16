Nigeria Scales Up Food Policy On Sodium Reduction, Front-Of-Pack Labelling

In commemoration of the 2025 World Food Day, the Presidency has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing public health through stronger policy actions on sodium reduction and the implementation of Front-of-Pack Labelling (FoPL).

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, who delivered a keynote address at a media engagement held Thursday in Abuja under the global theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” said the Presidency remains committed to protecting Nigerians’ health through coordinated national action and alignment with global frameworks.

Anas, who also serves as the Policy Champion for Sodium Reduction, noted that sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling are key components of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Health Agenda and reflect Nigeria’s progress in translating political will into tangible regulatory reforms.

She said, “Our national efforts in sodium reduction and clear labelling are not just local initiatives; they are our concrete way of joining hands globally with partners and citizens to create better foods and secure a better future for every Nigerian.”

In a technical presentation, NHED Technical Lead, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, emphasized that reducing sodium intake is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent hypertension, heart disease, and stroke.

According to him, the sodium-reduction regulation and front-of-pack labelling framework together address both supply and demand sides of the challenge—helping producers reformulate products while empowering consumers to make informed dietary choices.

“Better health begins with better information. By reducing sodium and ensuring that nutrition labels speak clearly to every consumer, Nigeria is taking a decisive step toward better foods and a better future,” Mafeni stated.

A social media influencer and health advocate, Dr. Olusina Ajidahun, urged influencers and journalists to use their platforms responsibly, noting that digital communication plays a critical role in shaping public awareness. “Every post and story can influence choices and save lives,” he said.

The Country Director of NHED, Dr. Emmanuel Sokpo, commended the Presidency and the Federal Ministry of Health for their leadership and reaffirmed NHED’s commitment to supporting government efforts through advocacy, evidence generation, and strategic communication that sustain policy implementation and accountability.

The event underscored that sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling are complementary interventions aligned with the WHO SHAKE Technical Package for Salt Reduction, the National Multi-Sectoral Action Plan on NCDs (2019–2025), and the WHO Global Action Plan on NCDs (2013–2030).

Participants agreed that sustained collaboration among government agencies, the media, and civil society partners is vital to achieving Nigeria’s goal of a healthier population and reducing the burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases.