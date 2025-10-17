Nigeria Scales Up Food Policy On Sodium Reduction, Front-Of-Pack Labelling

In commemoration of the 2025 World Food Day, the Presidency has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing public health through stronger policy action on sodium reduction and the implementation of Front-of-Pack Labelling (FoPL).

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas who delivered a key note address at a media engagement under the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” yesterday in Abuja, reaffirmed the Presidency’s commitment to protecting Nigerians’ health through coordinated national action and alignment with global frameworks.

Anas who doubles as Policy Champion for Sodium Reduction, said sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling were essential components of the Renewed Hope Health Agenda and demonstrate how Nigeria is translating political will into concrete regulatory progress.

She said: “Our national efforts in sodium reduction and clear labelling are not just local initiatives; they are our concrete way of taking a global hand and working together with partners and citizens to create better foods and secure a better future for every Nigerian.”

In his technical presentation, NHED Technical Lead, Dr Jerome Mafeni emphasised that reducing sodium was one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent hypertension, heart disease and stroke.