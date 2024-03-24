Nigeria scales ICAO audit test

A team from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has confirmed that Nigeria was successful in the just concluded security audit of the country’s aviation industry. The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, pointed out that the objective of the USAP-CMA was to promote global aviation security through continuous auditing and monitoring of ‘Member States’ aviation security performance, to enhance their aviation security compliance and oversight capabilities, by regularly and continuously obtaining and analyzing data on ‘Member States’ aviation security performance, including the level of implementation of the critical elements of an aviation security oversight system and the degree of compliance with the Standards of Annex 17 — Security and the relevant security-related Standards of Annex 9 — Facilitation, as well as associated procedures, guidance material, and security-related practices.

The ICAO’s Team Lead for the audit, Callum Vine, who spoke at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) head office in Abuja, said the two-week exercise was a success. Other members of the fourman team are James Mabala, Tebogo Mphela and Alagie Jeng According to Vine, Nigeria scored very well in most of the key indicators as he praised the country for having very robust policies and agencies with clear mandates on airport security. He also acknowledged the speed with which the personnel dealt with identified deficiencies without complaints. He further explained that the full report of the audit would be made available to Nigeria by ICAO within 60 days, after which there will be 30 days for the country to make comments. He also added that after this, the country will be expected to file its plan to meet compliance with the organization.

In her speech at the debriefing, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the Authority would use the results of the audit as a roadmap for continuous improvement in the services it renders to airport users and stakeholders. Kuku urged all stakeholders to collaborate closely, share best practices, and remain vigilant in upholding the highest standards of security in the Nigerian aviation industry. She thanked all government agencies, security bodies, government institutions, and heads of aviation agencies for their contributions to this incredible achievement. In attendance at the debriefing were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace; Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, who represented the Minister and the Acting Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo. Recall that two of Nigeria’s biggest airports, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport were used for the rigorous security tests to ascertain the country’s level of aviation security