Nigeria, Saudi sign MoU on 2024 Hajj

Nigeria yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian authorities for the smooth conduct of the 2024 Hajj. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said this in a statement.

It said: “Nigeria, under the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, solidified its commitment to a seamless Hajj by signing the 2024 (1445 AH) Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. “The ceremony was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and had in attendance key representatives of Nigeria led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the acting Chairman of NAHCON, Jalal Arabi. The host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Taufiq Al-Rabiah.”

According to NAHCON, before the signing of the MoU, the two ministers held brief discussions where Nigeria requested a lasting solution to the shortage of tents in Muna. It also said the Nigerian government requested more favourable terms for the country’s carriers during the transport of pilgrims for the holy pilgrimage. The body said the Nigerian team also invited the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to visit the country.