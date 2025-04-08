Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Tighten Noose On Drug Cartels, As NDLEA, GDNC Sign MoU

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to strengthen operational partnership and tighten the noose on drug trafficking networks operating between both countries.

Highlights of the MoU include: exchange of intelligence between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the Saudi will avail NDLEA its training Academy for joint training, provision of operational logistics to NDLEA, conduct of joint investigations and exchange of data on convicts.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), who was accompanied by the Agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), Ahmed Sule Ningi, acknowledged that both countries have long been steadfast allies across various spheres, with a history of strong bilateral relations.

“However, today marks a particularly significant milestone—one that has been long overdue and holds immense importance for both our nations.

Today’s event marks the culmination of the strong relationship between our two nations, particularly between our respective anti-narcotics agencies, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Marwa stated.

According to the NDLEA boss, in a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, “this partnership is not merely matter of engagements, but has extended to a deeper connection, as evidenced by the signing of the MoU today, which will no doubt build on our collective expertise and establish effective strategies to address the complexities of narcotics control.”

While commending the Saudi authorities for previous support to NDLEA, Marwa highlighted other areas of need where the Agency will require the assistance of Saudi government.

In his brief remark, Director General of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Qarni, expressed happiness the MoU was being signed after over three years of initial discussions and preparations.

He commended Marwa and his team for their resilience, sincerity and commitment to the global effort to tame the scourge of illicit drug trafficking.

He assured of the commitment of the Saudi authorities to the letters of the MoU, while promising more support to NDLEA in the months ahead.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

