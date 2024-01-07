Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU For 2024 Hajj

In efforts to conduct smooth operations of the 2024 Hajj, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have signed the Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday, January 2024.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), solidified its commitment to a seamless Hajj exercise by signing the 2024 (1445AH) Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Speaking in a press release, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the signing ceremony held in Jeddah had in attendance key representatives from Nigeria led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, Ag. Chairman/CEO of NAHCON.

Fatima said the host country’s contingent was led by the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Taufiq Al-Rabiah. Before the MoU signing, the two Ministers held a brief discussion where Nigeria requested a lasting solution to the shortage of tents in Mina and pressed for more favourable terms for Nigerian Carriers during Hajj airlifts.

The Nigerian team also invited the Minister of Hajj and Umrah to visit Nigeria. In response, the Saudi Minister, Dr Rabiah, acknowledged the challenge of space in Mina and assured that efforts are being made to maximize the use of the available two Million square meters for the over two million pilgrims performing Hajj annually.

The Minister expressed the Ministry’s support for all measures aimed at giving pilgrims the best services. Dr Rabiah agreed to visit Nigeria soon.

Other participants from Nigeria include the Nigerian Consul-General in Jeddah, Amb. Bello Hussaini Kazaure, senior officers from the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia and NAHCON.

In response to NAHCON’s request for adequate space in Mina during the signing of the MoU, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Taufiq Al-Rabiah, highlighted the importance of early monetary deposits for reserving preferred spaces in Masha’ir.

This aligns with the Ministry’s updated policy of first-come, first-served. He urged NAHCON to take advantage of this new policy to secure choice spaces in Masha’ir, The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring fairness in space allocation.