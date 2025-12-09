Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Sign Five-Year Defence, Military Cooperation Agreement

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State for Defence, Ahmed Dan Wudil, the agreement will cover strategic collaboration in security, military training, intelligence sharing, defence production, and joint operations aimed at promoting sustainable security development.

The pact was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle, while Dr. Khaleed H. Al-Biyari signed for the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The statement noted that the agreement represents a major step in deepening bilateral relations and boosting joint efforts to tackle emerging security challenges.

The Defence Ministry welcomed the development, expressing optimism that current security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be significantly reduced.