Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Forge Economic Partnership

The Federal Government has expressed its willingness to strengthen its economic ties with the international community desirous of investments in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite stated this in her keynote address titled: “GCC-Nigeria Partnership – shaping new growth pathways” at the money20/20 middle east Conference in Saudi Arabia.

She noted that Nigeria’s participation has provided an opportunity to showcase the country’s fintech and investment opportunities, attract foreign direct investors, and promote economic cooperation.

Dr Uzoka-Anite said: “Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria is building a rules-based financial system that enables innovation while safeguarding stability”.

She added that “our engagements in Riyadh advanced concrete partnerships across capital markets, trade, and technology”, a statement issued by ministry’s Director of information, Mohammed Manga. During the conference, Dr Uzoka-Anite participated in a fireside chat on balancing innovation with financial stability and held bilateral meetings with senior Saudi officials.

These meetings advanced concrete partnerships across capital markets, trade, and technology, with agreements to progress work in areas such as capital markets cooperation and trade and investment facilitation.

The outcomes of this visit underscore the commitment of both nations to deepen economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

With these developments, Nigeria is poised to attract significant foreign investment, leverage cutting-edge technology, and further cement its position as a key player in the global economy.